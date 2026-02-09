Azerbaijan sees surge in revenues from almond exports to Russia

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,138 tons of almonds, valued at $3.15 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.7 times in volume and 91% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold almonds to:

- Uzbekistan: 616 tons (+2.8 times) worth $1.2 million (+93%);

- Russia: 176 tons (+7 times) worth $995,000 (+9.5 times),

- Türkiye: 126 tons (-18%) worth $398,000 (-51%);

- Italy: 71 tons worth $290,000 (no supply a year ago);

- Georgia: 147 tons worth $253,000 (no supply a year ago).

In 2024, 53% of the 581 tons of almonds exported from Azerbaijan went to Uzbekistan.