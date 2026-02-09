Azerbaijan sees surge in revenues from almond exports to Russia
Business
- 09 February, 2026
- 15:47
In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,138 tons of almonds, valued at $3.15 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.7 times in volume and 91% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan sold almonds to:
- Uzbekistan: 616 tons (+2.8 times) worth $1.2 million (+93%);
- Russia: 176 tons (+7 times) worth $995,000 (+9.5 times),
- Türkiye: 126 tons (-18%) worth $398,000 (-51%);
- Italy: 71 tons worth $290,000 (no supply a year ago);
- Georgia: 147 tons worth $253,000 (no supply a year ago).
In 2024, 53% of the 581 tons of almonds exported from Azerbaijan went to Uzbekistan.
Latest News
16:25
Ukraine and France agree on joint weapons productionOther countries
16:22
President of Tajikistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human FraternityForeign policy
15:52
Azerbaijan implemented 385 projects in liberated territories in 2025Finance
15:47
Azerbaijan sees surge in revenues from almond exports to RussiaBusiness
15:43
Spanish expert: Narratives of some Western media outlets harming peace in South CaucasusForeign policy
15:31
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull development of bilateral relationsForeign policy
15:30
Betsy Berns Korn highlights Azerbaijan's strategic importanceForeign policy
15:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, US review potential joint projectsInfrastructure
15:19