Azerbaijan sees surge in revenues from almond exports to Russia

    Business
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 15:47
    In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1,138 tons of almonds, valued at $3.15 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.7 times in volume and 91% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold almonds to:

    - Uzbekistan: 616 tons (+2.8 times) worth $1.2 million (+93%);

    - Russia: 176 tons (+7 times) worth $995,000 (+9.5 times),

    - Türkiye: 126 tons (-18%) worth $398,000 (-51%);

    - Italy: 71 tons worth $290,000 (no supply a year ago);

    - Georgia: 147 tons worth $253,000 (no supply a year ago).

    In 2024, 53% of the 581 tons of almonds exported from Azerbaijan went to Uzbekistan.

