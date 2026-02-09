Azerbaijan, US review potential joint projects

Azerbaijan and the US discussed ways to promote joint activities between their business communities, next steps to expand cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade, industry, innovation, and digitalization, and potential projects in these areas, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.

"The elevation of Azerbaijan–US relations to the level of strategic partnership, reflecting the political will of the Heads of State, creates broad opportunities to diversify economic cooperation.

At the Roundtable with the Business Mission led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, we underscored that Azerbaijan's macroeconomic stability and the business environment shaped by continuous development principles provide a strong foundation for new partnerships.

We also discussed ways to promote joint activities between Azerbaijani and US business communities, next steps to expand cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade, industry, innovation, and digitalization, and potential projects in these areas," reads the post.