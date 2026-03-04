Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut

    • 04 March, 2026
    • 10:53
    IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced a new wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, Report informs via IDF.

    "The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut. Details will be announced later," reads the statement.

    İsrail ordusu Beyrutda "Hizbullah"ın infrastrukturuna yeni hücumlar həyata keçirib
    ЦАХАЛ заявил о новых ударах по позициям "Хезболлах" в Бейруте

