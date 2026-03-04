IDF announces new strikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 10:53
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced a new wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, Report informs via IDF.
"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut. Details will be announced later," reads the statement.
