Azerbaijan implemented 385 projects in liberated territories in 2025

In 2025, some 385 projects were implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

As much as 3.781 billion manats were spent on these projects, representing 94.5% of the actual allocated funds.

Of the projects implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur last year, 56 were related to transport infrastructure, 78 to water management and land reclamation, 19 to energy, 7 to defense and law enforcement, 177 to social services, and 48 to other areas.

During the reporting period, 1.991 billion manats (99%) were spent on the implementation of transport sector projects, 1.067 billion manats (93%) on social projects, 123.7 million manats (67%) in the field of water management construction and land reclamation, 132.3 million manats (100%) in energy projects, 84.7 million manats (91%) in the field of defense and law enforcement, and 382.4 million manats (90%) in other projects.