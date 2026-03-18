Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 13:07
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attempted an assassination on the Iranian Intelligence Minister, Esmaeil Khatib, on Tuesday night, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, Report informs.
The source was optimistic that the strike had been successful, but no definitive results have been confirmed.
Iranian media outlet Iran International also reported that a strike had been attempted, though there was no information given as to his fate.
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