Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 13:07
    Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attempted an assassination on the Iranian Intelligence Minister, Esmaeil Khatib, on Tuesday night, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday, Report informs.

    The source was optimistic that the strike had been successful, but no definitive results have been confirmed.

    Iranian media outlet Iran International also reported that a strike had been attempted, though there was no information given as to his fate.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Esmaeil Khatib
    İsmayıl Xətib İsrailin Tehrana gecə hücumlarının hədəflərindən biri olub
    Исмаил Хатиб мог стать целью ночных атак Израиля

    Latest News

    13:24

    Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12

    Other countries
    13:22

    NATO to deploy additional Patriot air defense system in Türkiye

    Region
    13:11
    Photo

    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    13:07

    Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib

    Region
    13:06

    Baku to host Qızıl Şah international culinary championship

    Tourism
    12:58

    Asip Kaya: Türkiye achieved major victory in Canakkale, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh

    Region
    12:26

    23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany

    Domestic policy
    12:23

    Serhat Köksal: BSTDB intends to finance profitable projects along Middle Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    12:22

    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

    Art
    All News Feed