Baku to host Qızıl Şah international culinary championship

The Qızıl Şah international culinary championship will take place in Baku from May 4 to 9.

According to Report, the State Tourism Agency has already begun preparations for the event, which will be held at the Baku Expo Center.

Guests are expected from Türkiye, Sweden, Italy, Germany, the US, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Russia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Romania, and Pakistan.

The Tourism Agency will cover transportation costs for foreign guests and present them with certified souvenir carpets produced by Azerkhalcha JSC.