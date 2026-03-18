Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Irakli Kobakhidze on passing of Ilia II

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following the death of Ilia II.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, an outstanding religious figure of our time.

His Holiness Ilia II devoted his entire life and efforts to noble deeds for the sake of his people and humanity. Through his initiatives aimed at establishing peace, security, solidarity, and interfaith understanding and dialogue among peoples in the Caucasus, His Holiness Ilia II became enshrined in the hearts of millions, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, earning deep respect and sympathy.

His Holiness Ilia II made significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Sharing the grief of this profound loss, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the entire Georgian people, and the Georgian Orthodox Church, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan."