Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Irakli Kobakhidze on passing of Ilia II

    Foreign policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 12:00
    Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Irakli Kobakhidze on passing of Ilia II

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following the death of Ilia II.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

    We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, an outstanding religious figure of our time.

    His Holiness Ilia II devoted his entire life and efforts to noble deeds for the sake of his people and humanity. Through his initiatives aimed at establishing peace, security, solidarity, and interfaith understanding and dialogue among peoples in the Caucasus, His Holiness Ilia II became enshrined in the hearts of millions, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, earning deep respect and sympathy.

    His Holiness Ilia II made significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    Sharing the grief of this profound loss, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the entire Georgian people, and the Georgian Orthodox Church, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan."

    Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze
    İlham Əliyev II İlyanın vəfatı ilə bağlı İrakli Kobaxidzeyə başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования Ираклию Кобахидзе в связи с кончиной Илии II

    Latest News

    13:24

    Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12

    Other countries
    13:22

    NATO to deploy additional Patriot air defense system in Türkiye

    Region
    13:11
    Photo

    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    13:07

    Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib

    Region
    13:06

    Baku to host Qızıl Şah international culinary championship

    Tourism
    12:58

    Asip Kaya: Türkiye achieved major victory in Canakkale, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh

    Region
    12:26

    23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany

    Domestic policy
    12:23

    Serhat Köksal: BSTDB intends to finance profitable projects along Middle Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    12:22

    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

    Art
    All News Feed