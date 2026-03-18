Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED
Domestic policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 13:11
Four doctors from India were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on March 18 between 12:00 am and 13:00 pm, Report informs.
The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.
Six foreign nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am and 12:00 pm on March 18, Report informs.
The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.
Among those evacuated were two Germans, two Indians, one Canadian and one Pakistani.
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