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    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 13:11
    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Four doctors from India were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on March 18 between 12:00 am and 13:00 pm, Report informs.

    The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Six foreign nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am and 12:00 pm on March 18, Report informs.

    The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Among those evacuated were two Germans, two Indians, one Canadian and one Pakistani.

    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED
    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

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