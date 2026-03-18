Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

Four doctors from India were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on March 18 between 12:00 am and 13:00 pm, Report informs.

The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

12:47

Six foreign nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 am and 12:00 pm on March 18, Report informs.

The evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

Among those evacuated were two Germans, two Indians, one Canadian and one Pakistani.