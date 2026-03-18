Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile, downs 15 drones

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 12:08
    Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile, downs 15 drones

    Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj governorate south of the capital Riyadh, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    A Defense Ministry spokesman said debris from the interception fell near Prince Sultan Air Base but no damage was reported.

    Since early Wednesday, Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and 15 drones targeting its territory, the Defense Ministry announced.

    Saudi Arabia US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ər-Riyadda diplomatik məhəlləni hədəf alan PUA vurulub
    Саудовская Аравия сообщила о перехвате БПЛА у дипквартала в Эр-Рияде

    Latest News

    13:24

    Israeli strikes hit central Beirut, killing at least 12

    Other countries
    13:22

    NATO to deploy additional Patriot air defense system in Türkiye

    Region
    13:11
    Photo

    Four Indian doctors evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    13:07

    Israel attempts to assassinate Iranian intelligence chief Ismail Khataib

    Region
    13:06

    Baku to host Qızıl Şah international culinary championship

    Tourism
    12:58

    Asip Kaya: Türkiye achieved major victory in Canakkale, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh

    Region
    12:26

    23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany

    Domestic policy
    12:23

    Serhat Köksal: BSTDB intends to finance profitable projects along Middle Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Finance
    12:22

    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

    Art
    All News Feed