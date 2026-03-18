Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile, downs 15 drones

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj governorate south of the capital Riyadh, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said debris from the interception fell near Prince Sultan Air Base but no damage was reported.

Since early Wednesday, Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and 15 drones targeting its territory, the Defense Ministry announced.