Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

    Art
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 12:22
    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

    Five new art schools will open in Azerbaijan by the end of 2026, Jasarat Valehov, advisor to the Minister of Culture, said at a public hearing of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education dedicated to the development prospects of art schools, Report informs.

    According to him, one of the schools will be located in the Bilgah settlement of Baku, one in Ganja, and the remaining three in Shaki.

    Art schools
    İlin sonuna 5 yeni incəsənət məktəbi istifadəyə veriləcək
    В Азербайджане откроют еще пять новых школ искусств

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    Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan

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