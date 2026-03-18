Five more art schools to open in Azerbaijan
Art
- 18 March, 2026
- 12:22
Five new art schools will open in Azerbaijan by the end of 2026, Jasarat Valehov, advisor to the Minister of Culture, said at a public hearing of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education dedicated to the development prospects of art schools, Report informs.
According to him, one of the schools will be located in the Bilgah settlement of Baku, one in Ganja, and the remaining three in Shaki.
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