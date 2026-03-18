23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany
Domestic policy
- 18 March, 2026
- 12:26
Twenty-three Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted to the country from Germany on Tuesday, Report informs, citing the State Migration Service.
Those individuals were reportedly readmitted within the framework of the Agreement "On the readmission of persons residing without authorization between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union."
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