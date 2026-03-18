Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany

    Domestic policy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 12:26
    23 Azerbaijani nationals readmitted from Germany

    Twenty-three Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted to the country from Germany on Tuesday, Report informs, citing the State Migration Service.

    Those individuals were reportedly readmitted within the framework of the Agreement "On the readmission of persons residing without authorization between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union."

    State Migration Service
    Ötən gün 23 Azərbaycan vətəndaşı Almaniyadan geri qəbul edilib
    В Азербайджан из ФРГ 17 марта реадмиссированы 23 человека

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