Asip Kaya: Türkiye achieved major victory in Canakkale, and Azerbaijan in Karabakh

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are countries that value their roots and protect their lands. Thanks to this approach, Türkiye achieved a major victory in the Battle of Canakkale, in the National Liberation War, and Azerbaijan achieved a major victory in Karabakh, Türkiye's Consul General in Nakhchivan, Asip Kaya, told journalists during an event marking the 111th anniversary of the Canakkale victory, Report informs.

He described the Battle of Canakkale as one of the most important events in world history.

"We must pass on the heroism of the Canakkale martyrs to future generations. Therefore, we attach great importance to such events. Nations that value their roots and protect their lands always achieve success. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are a clear example of this. We achieved great victories in Canakkale, in the National Liberation War, and in Karabakh. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will always stand by each other," Kaya emphasized.