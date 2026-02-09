Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull development of bilateral relations

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed the development of bilateral relations, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Nigina Alizoda and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Dushanbe, Alimirzamin Askerov.

According to the MFA, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects for the development of the overall framework of bilateral relations, as well as the progress in implementing signed documents and cooperation programs.