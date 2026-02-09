Armenian PM: Yerevan, Baku very close to making peace irreversible

Armenia is very close to considering peace with Azerbaijan irreversible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Yerevan, Report informs.

Pashinyan noted that Vance's visit to Armenia carries historic and symbolic significance, taking place amid unprecedented realities of establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"It reflects the depth of the strong and strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America," he said.

The Armenian prime minister also expressed gratitude to the US government, particularly President Donald Trump, for contributing to the peace process with Baku and organizing the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025.

"Thanks to the Washington Summit, we gave a powerful impetus to bilateral relations between Armenia and the US, and with President Trump's involvement, we established peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. After the Washington Peace Summit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and I jointly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, and I very much hope he will rightfully receive this award," Pashinyan added.