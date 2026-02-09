Baku hosts discussions on role of Middle Corridor in Europe-Asia trade

A meeting was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, between representatives of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and the Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan, Paweł Radomski, dedicated to the current situation in the Azerbaijani market and key issues of relations with Europe, the AHK Azerbaijan posted on LinkedIn, Report informs.

"A productive high-level meeting at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku, focused on the current situation of the Azerbaijani market and key European connectivity topics.

We exchanged views with H.E. Paweł Radomski, Poland's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and Artur Podleśny on the evolving market landscape, regional opportunities, and shared business priorities.

The discussions covered economic developments in Germany and Europe, opportunities for European companies in Azerbaijan, and cooperation potential in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and logistics.

Special focus was placed on the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor for regional connectivity and Europe–Asia trade, as well as initial perspectives on the German-Azerbaijani Finance Conference planned for October 2026," reads the post.