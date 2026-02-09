Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    ADY: Uzbekistan keen to implement joint projects along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 20:46
    ADY: Uzbekistan keen to implement joint projects along Middle Corridor

    A delegation from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), an AZCON Holding company, met in Tashkent with representatives of Uzbekistan's leading freight service providers, discussing the growing strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, Report informs via ADY.

    ADY representatives highlighted Azerbaijan's transit capabilities along this route, outlining the development of interregional freight transportation as a possible momentum for this corridor's expansion.

    ADY's advanced rail and port infrastructure, along with its flexible and competitive multimodal transport solutions, were presented during the meeting.

    The parties also exchanged views on increasing the volume of freight transportation, optimizing logistics processes, and exploring opportunities for long-term cooperation.

    Uzbek freight forwarders voiced their interest in cooperating with ADY and in implementing joint projects along the Middle Corridor, including its southern branch - the Eurasian Transport Route.

    Azerbaijan Railways ADY Uzbekistan Middle Corridor joint projects
    Photo
    Özbəkistan Orta Dəhliz və Avrasiya Nəqliyyat Marşrutu üzrə birgə layihələrin həyata keçirilməsində maraqlıdır
    Photo
    Узбекистан заинтересован в сотрудничестве с Азербайджаном в рамках Среднего коридора

