Azerbaijani FM, American Jewish delegation discuss regional processes

Cooperation between Jewish organizations operating in Azerbaijan and the United States was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a delegation led by Betsy Berns Korn, Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Report informs.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-US, and Azerbaijan-Israel relations, cooperation with Jewish organizations operating in the US, as well as the regional situation.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the latest developments in the region following the Washington Summit on August 8, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional connectivity, and efforts to implement the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and measures taken in the post-conflict period.

The meeting hailed traditions of interfaith harmony, tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, and the fact that Christians, Jews and representatives of other religions live in an environment of mutual understanding and good neighborliness in the Muslim-majority country of Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister emphasized that the presence of the Jewish community, which has lived in peace and tranquility in the country for many centuries, further enhances the development of a lasting partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.