    NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days, sources say

    Other countries
    09 February, 2026
    20:12
    NATO is expected to launch an Arctic Sentry mission in the coming days, five sources told Reuters, in a move to boost its role in the region and defuse tensions between US President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland, Report informs.

    A decision to launch could come as early as this week, when the alliance's defense ministers meet in Brussels, according to three European diplomats, a military official and a person familiar with the matter.

    NATO Greenland
    KİV: NATO yaxın günlərdə "Arktik Keşikçi" missiyasına başlamağı planlaşdırır
    СМИ: НАТО в ближайшие дни планирует начать миссию "Арктический часовой"

