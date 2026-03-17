Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran, UN discuss maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:39
    Iran, UN discuss maritime security in Strait of Hormuz

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call to discuss regional developments and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to Report, citing a social media post by Iran"s foreign minister, the talks focused on the latest developments amid military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the situation in Lebanon.

    During the call, the UN chief shared his views on the situation in the Persian Gulf, West Asia, and shipping security.

    Araghchi stressed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be viewed separately from the broader regional context, saying disruptions to shipping are a consequence of actions by the United States and Israel.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi
    Əraqçi Hörmüz boğazındakı vəziyyəti regional böhranla əlaqələndirib
    Иран и ООН обсудили безопасность судоходства в Ормузском проливе

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