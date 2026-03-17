Iran, UN discuss maritime security in Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 14:39
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a phone call to discuss regional developments and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Report, citing a social media post by Iran"s foreign minister, the talks focused on the latest developments amid military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the situation in Lebanon.
During the call, the UN chief shared his views on the situation in the Persian Gulf, West Asia, and shipping security.
Araghchi stressed that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be viewed separately from the broader regional context, saying disruptions to shipping are a consequence of actions by the United States and Israel.
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