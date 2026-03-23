Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf leading talks with US

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf is leading the talks with the United States, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post, citing an Israeli source.

US President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that the US and Iran have had "very good and productive" discussions over the last two days regarding a permanent end to the war.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that, based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in depth, detailed, and constructive," he had instructed the Department of Defense to postpone planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

According to the president, the delay will span a five-day period, "subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."