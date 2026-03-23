Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar today spoke with Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, Report informs, citing the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

According to a post that the ministry shared on X, Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan talked on the evolving regional situation.

Both leaders reviewed the latest developments in the region, including the recent announcement by the US President regarding a temporary halt in hostilities.

Ishaq Dar stressed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement to ensure peace and stability in the region and beyond.

They agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.