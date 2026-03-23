Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Flash floods in Kenya kill at least 81 and displace thousands

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 18:55
    Flash floods in Kenya kill at least 81 and displace thousands

    Torrential rains and flash floods have killed at least 81 people across Kenya this month, authorities said, as heavy downpours continue, Report informs via Africanews.

    In Kisumu County, entire villages have been submerged, with about 1,200 hectares of farmland destroyed and crops swept away.

    The worst-hit area is Nyakach, where more than 3,000 families have been displaced after the Sondu Miriu River overflowed.

    "We have lost farmlands due to massive erosion… and many crops," said local chief Seth Oluoch Agwanda, adding that residents have been moved to more than eight evacuation centres.

    Flood victims say they have nowhere to go.

    In Nairobi, the death toll stands at 37, with floods damaging homes and infrastructure.

    Authorities also reported deaths in Kiambu and landslides in Kasaka.

    Officials have urged "extreme caution" as more rain is forecast.

    Scientists warn that climate change is intensifying extreme weather, with East Africa increasingly hit by severe floods and droughts.

    Floods Kenya climate change natural disasters
    Keniyada daşqınlar nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 80-i keçib
    Число погибших от наводнений в Кении превысило 80

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