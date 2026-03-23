Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan's iodine production falls by 0.7% in early 2026

    Industry
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 20:21
    Azerbaijan's iodine production falls by 0.7% in early 2026

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 29.1 tons of iodine, 0.7% less year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    As of March 1, the country had 17.7 tons of finished iodine products in stock.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 199 tons of iodine, which was 4.5% less than in 2024.

    Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycanda yod istehsalı 1 %-ə yaxın azalıb

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