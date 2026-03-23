Azerbaijan's iodine production falls by 0.7% in early 2026
Industry
- 23 March, 2026
- 20:21
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 29.1 tons of iodine, 0.7% less year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.
As of March 1, the country had 17.7 tons of finished iodine products in stock.
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 199 tons of iodine, which was 4.5% less than in 2024.
Latest News
20:21
Azerbaijan's iodine production falls by 0.7% in early 2026Industry
20:04
France: Leftist Emmanuel Gregoire becomes new mayor of ParisOther countries
19:58
Photo
Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in BelgiumIndividual sports
19:33
Fidan and Ishaq Dar discuss Trump's statement on halting operations against IranRegion
19:12
Photo
Novruz holiday celebrated in Strasbourg with vibrant mugham concertForeign policy
18:55
Flash floods in Kenya kill at least 81 and displace thousandsOther countries
18:37
Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relationsRegion
18:21
Photo
2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:02