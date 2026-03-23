Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium
Individual sports
- 23 March, 2026
- 19:58
Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes won six medals at the Belgian Open international tournament in Lommel, Report informs.
On the first day of the competition, the young athletes secured one gold and four bronze medals.
Nilufar Borci (49 kg) defeated all her opponents to take the top spot. Rasim Khalilov (45 kg), Ilknur Alimov (48 kg), Mehriban Ismayilli (46 kg), and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg) won bronze medals.
In the senior category, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) also claimed a bronze medal.
International referee Aygul Abdullayeva represented Azerbaijan as an official at the tournament.
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