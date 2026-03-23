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    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium

    Individual sports
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 19:58
    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium

    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes won six medals at the Belgian Open international tournament in Lommel, Report informs.

    On the first day of the competition, the young athletes secured one gold and four bronze medals.

    Nilufar Borci (49 kg) defeated all her opponents to take the top spot. Rasim Khalilov (45 kg), Ilknur Alimov (48 kg), Mehriban Ismayilli (46 kg), and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg) won bronze medals.

    In the senior category, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) also claimed a bronze medal.

    International referee Aygul Abdullayeva represented Azerbaijan as an official at the tournament.

    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium
    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium
    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium
    Azerbaijan's taekwondo athletes win six medals in Belgium

    taekwondo Azerbaijani Athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycan taekvondoçuları Belçikada keçirilən beynəlxalq turnirdə 6 medal qazanıblar
    Photo
    Нилуфер Борджи взяла золото международного турнира по тхэквондо в Бельгии

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