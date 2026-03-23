Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iranian parliament sees no point in negotiations with US

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 20:31
    Iranian parliament sees no point in negotiations with US

    Ebrahim Rezaei, the official spokesperson for the National Security and International Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, has commented on US President Donald Trump's statement regarding negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Report informs.

    The corresponding post was made on the parliamentarian's social media page.

    He expressed the opinion that discussions between Iran and the US are pointless under the current circumstances.

    "Trump is either lying or talking nonsense. The devastating strikes of the armed forces and the rise in oil prices have driven the devil to despair and despondency. Negotiations under these circumstances are pointless. The enemy understands only the language of force and missiles," Rezaei wrote.

    Ebrahim Rezaei Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran parlamentinin sədri Tehranın Vaşinqtonla danışıqlar aparmadığını bildirib
    Спикер парламента Ирана Галибаф заявил, что Тегеран не вел переговоров с Вашингтоном

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