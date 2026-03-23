Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ynet: US intends to reach deal with Iran by April 9

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 20:53
    Ynet: US intends to reach deal with Iran by April 9

    Following statements by US President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said Washington has set April 9 as a target date for ending the war, leaving about 21 days for continued fighting and negotiations, Report informs referring to Ynet.

    The official said talks between Iran and the United States are expected to take place later this week in Pakistan, adding that Washington has not updated Israel on contacts with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

    Ending the war by that date could allow Trump to visit Israel on Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize, the official said.

    Israeli defense officials assess that even if fighting with Iran continues until then, Tehran is likely to maintain a steady pace of missile fire toward Israel, averaging about 10 launches per day.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "Ynet": ABŞ 9 aprelədək İranla razılığa gəlmək niyyətindədir
    Ynet: США намерены достичь соглашения с Ираном к 9 апреля

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