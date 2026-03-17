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    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu

    Domestic policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:45
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu

    Thirty families who relocated to the village of Horovlu in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district have been presented keys to their new apartments.

    According to Report's Karabakh bureau, the families of 131 people have moved to the village at this stage.

    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu

    Horovlu village The Great Return State Program
    Photo
    Horovlu kəndinə yeni köçürülən ailələrə mənzillərin açarları təqdim edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Переселившимся в Хоровлу 30 семьям вручены ключи от квартир

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