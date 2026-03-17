Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu
Domestic policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 14:45
Thirty families who relocated to the village of Horovlu in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district have been presented keys to their new apartments.
According to Report's Karabakh bureau, the families of 131 people have moved to the village at this stage.
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Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to HorovluDomestic policy
14:41