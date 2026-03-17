Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Chinese firms resume purchases of Russian oil after four-month pause

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:51
    Chinese firms resume purchases of Russian oil after four-month pause

    Chinese state oil companies have resumed purchases of Russian oil after a four-month hiatus, seeking to avoid supply shortages amid tensions in the Middle East.

    According to Report, citing Reuters and trading sources, Beijing is taking advantage of a temporary easing of US sanctions.

    Trading units of Sinopec and PetroChina this week began requesting information from suppliers on potential purchases for the first time since November. While no deals had been confirmed as of Tuesday evening, analysts say they are likely.

    Russian oil remains significantly cheaper than alternatives from Brazil or West Africa, despite a broader surge in prices and premiums following the outbreak of conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran on February 28.

    China is also assessing whether payments and deliveries can be completed within a 30-day window that opened on March 12 under the US sanctions relief. The exemption applies only to cargoes already loaded onto tankers.

    Sinopec and PetroChina have not commented. Analysts note that state firms may also source Russian crude through domestic intermediaries, including independent refiners or traders holding oil in storage.

    Escalation in Middle East Chinese companies
    Китайские компании возобновляют закупки российской нефти после четырехмесячного перерыва

    Latest News

    15:39

    EU to provide support for restoration of Druzhba pipeline

    Other countries
    15:36

    Korea thanks Azerbaijan for help evacuating Koreans from Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:21

    Iraq in talks with Iran on tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz

    Energy
    15:19

    Azerbaijan cuts salami imports

    Business
    15:16

    Iran envoy rejects claims Khamenei is in Russia for treatment

    Region
    14:55

    Azerbaijan sees nearly $2B surplus in transport services balance

    Finance
    14:51

    Chinese firms resume purchases of Russian oil after four-month pause

    Energy
    14:45
    Photo

    Thirty families receive apartment keys after relocating to Horovlu

    Domestic policy
    14:41

    Azerbaijan sees increase in revenue from oil product exports by 52%

    Energy
    All News Feed