Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 10:34
    One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran

    On March 17, from 00:00 (GMT+4) to 10:00, one Azerbaijani citizen and three Norwegian diplomats were evacuated from Iran.

    According to Report, their passage took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Evacuation from Iran
    İrandan 1 Azərbaycan vətəndaşı və 3 Norveç diplomatı təxliyə edilib
    Из Ирана эвакуированы гражданин Азербайджана и трое норвежских дипломатов

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