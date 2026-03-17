One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from Iran
Foreign policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 10:34
On March 17, from 00:00 (GMT+4) to 10:00, one Azerbaijani citizen and three Norwegian diplomats were evacuated from Iran.
According to Report, their passage took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.
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