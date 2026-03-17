Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan sees increase in revenue from oil product exports by 52%

    Energy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijan sees increase in revenue from oil product exports by 52%

    In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan exported 103,614.61 tons of petroleum products, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.

    The value of these exports amounted to $75,416,000.

    The volume of petroleum products exported decreased by 7.1% compared to the previous year, while their value increased by 52%.

    During the reporting period, the share of petroleum products in Azerbaijan's total exports was 2.06%.

    It is worth noting that in January-February of this year, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $6.264 billion. Exports accounted for $3.665 billion of this foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $2.599 billion. Over the past year, exports decreased by 23.1%, while imports decreased by 37.2%.

    State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan neft məhsullarının ixracından qazancını 52 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефтепродуктов на 52%

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