Moratinos thanks Aliyev for continued support for UNAOC
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 20:20
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UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his continued support for the Alliance.
Report informs that Moratinos expressed his appreciation in a post on X following his reception by the Azerbaijani president.
Moratinos said he was honoured to have been received by Aliyev and praised the president's commitment to advancing intercultural dialogue and promoting mutual understanding.
Moratinos: BMT-nin Sivilizasiyalar Alyansı Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığı yüksək qiymətləndirir
Моратинос: Альянс цивилизаций ООН высоко ценит партнерство с Азербайджаном
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