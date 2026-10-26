Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Moratinos thanks Aliyev for continued support for UNAOC

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 20:20
    Moratinos thanks Aliyev for continued support for UNAOC

    UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his continued support for the Alliance.

    Report informs that Moratinos expressed his appreciation in a post on X following his reception by the Azerbaijani president.

    Moratinos said he was honoured to have been received by Aliyev and praised the president's commitment to advancing intercultural dialogue and promoting mutual understanding.

    Ilham Aliyev United Nations Miguel Angel Moratinos
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