Video of Ilham Aliyev receiving Shaikha Al Nowais shared on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 20:17
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receiving World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais has been shared on his social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Video of Ilham Aliyev receiving Shaikha Al Nowais shared on his social media accounts
Video
Video
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