Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Video of Ilham Aliyev receiving Shaikha Al Nowais shared on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 20:17
    Video of Ilham Aliyev receiving Shaikha Al Nowais shared on his social media accounts

    A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receiving World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais has been shared on his social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Video of Ilham Aliyev receiving Shaikha Al Nowais shared on his social media accounts

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