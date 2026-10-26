Azerbaijan, Austria to hold political consultations in Baku in November
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 20:37
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The next round of political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Austrian foreign ministries will take place in Baku in November 2026, Azerbaijani diplomat Nargiz Gurbanova said.
Report informs that she made the remarks at a reception marking Austria's National Day.
Gurbanova said the upcoming consultations would provide an important opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and prospects for future cooperation.
She noted that Azerbaijan–Austria relations are based on mutual respect and trust, with regular political dialogue between the two countries.
Azərbaycan və Avstriya XİN-ləri arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr noyabrda Bakıda keçiriləcək
Политконсультации между МИД Азербайджана и Австрии состоятся в ноябре в Баку
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