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    Baku to host Caspian and Black Sea oil and gas conference in April 2027

    Energy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 20:33
    Baku to host Caspian and Black Sea oil and gas conference in April 2027

    Baku will host the AAPG Caspian & Black Sea Oil & Gas Conference 2027 from April 19 to 21 next year.

    Report informs, citing the Europe Region of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), that the event will bring together senior oil and gas executives, government representatives, national and international oil and gas companies, investors and technical specialists. Participants will discuss key trends and development prospects for the oil and gas sector in the Caspian and Black Sea regions.

    Given the strategic importance of these basins to regional and global energy security, delegates will focus on upstream development, including offshore projects, the diversification of export infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and geopolitical factors. Investment mechanisms, the monetisation of gas resources, innovative technologies and the integration of solutions supporting the energy transition will also feature prominently on the agenda.

    The conference will be held under the theme "Geological solutions for a dynamic energy future." Its programme includes technical sessions, practical workshops and a thematic exhibition.

    Oil and gas sector
    Bakı Xəzər-Qara dəniz regionu üzrə AAPG beynəlxalq neft-qaz konfransına ev sahibliyi edəcək
    Баку примет международную нефтегазовую конференцию AAPG по Каспийско-Черноморскому региону
    MiniBoss
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