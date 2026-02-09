UN coordinator, Turkish envoy discuss support for Azerbaijan within WUF13

Igor Garafulic, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan, and Birol Akgun, Turkish Ambassador to Baku, have discussed cooperation within the framework of support to Azerbaijan, the UN office in Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.

"UN RC a.i. Igor Garafulic was honored to meet with Ambassador Birol Akgun of Türkiye. Thank you for a fruitful discussion, exploring how the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Baku and the UN office in Azerbaijan can work together in support of Azerbaijan, including in the context of WUF13 Azerbaijan," reads the post.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026.