Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    UN coordinator, Turkish envoy discuss support for Azerbaijan within WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 19:36
    UN coordinator, Turkish envoy discuss support for Azerbaijan within WUF13

    Igor Garafulic, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan, and Birol Akgun, Turkish Ambassador to Baku, have discussed cooperation within the framework of support to Azerbaijan, the UN office in Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.

    "UN RC a.i. Igor Garafulic was honored to meet with Ambassador Birol Akgun of Türkiye. Thank you for a fruitful discussion, exploring how the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Baku and the UN office in Azerbaijan can work together in support of Azerbaijan, including in the context of WUF13 Azerbaijan," reads the post.

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku from May 17 through 22, 2026.

    UN Turkiye WUF13 Igor Garafulic Birol Akgun Azerbaijan
    Qarafuliç və Akgün WUF13 çərçivəsində Azərbaycana dəstəyi müzakirə ediblər
    Гарафулич и Акгюн обсудили поддержку Азербайджана в рамках WUF13

    Latest News

    21:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM, American Jewish delegation discuss regional processes

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Armenian PM: Yerevan, Baku very close to making peace irreversible

    Region
    20:46
    Photo

    ADY: Uzbekistan keen to implement joint projects along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    20:26

    US, Armenia sign nuclear cooperation agreement in Yerevan

    Region
    20:12

    NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days, sources say

    Other countries
    19:59

    Baku hosts discussions on role of Middle Corridor in Europe-Asia trade

    Infrastructure
    19:36

    UN coordinator, Turkish envoy discuss support for Azerbaijan within WUF13

    Foreign policy
    19:23

    Azerbaijan NOC's appeal over actions of Armenian athletes receives positive response

    Individual sports
    19:12

    US embassy: Vance's visit to Baku reflects two countries' commitment to expanding co-op

    Other countries
    All News Feed