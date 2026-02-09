US, Armenia sign nuclear cooperation agreement in Yerevan

US Vice President JD Vance and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Statement on the completion of negotiations on a cooperation agreement on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

According to Report, the agreement was concluded following talks held during Vance's visit to Armenia.

Vance stated that the deal would benefit both nations: "The cooperation potential is estimated at $5 billion in exports and $4 billion in fuel and technical services. Armenia will receive small modular reactors. These arrangements will ensure energy security for both the US and Armenia and create a large number of jobs," he noted.

Pashinyan, in turn, emphasized that the agreement opens a new chapter in deepening Armenia's energy partnership with the US and will help diversify Armenia's energy resources through the introduction of safe and innovative technologies.