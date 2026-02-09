Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 21:08
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aghalar Atamoghlanov, and Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek held talks on strengthening cooperation between the capitals of both countries, the Azerbaijani Embassy to Kazakhstan wrote on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration between both capitals and developing cultural and humanitarian ties. They also exchanged views on future cooperation prospects.

    The sides additionally discussed opportunities for further interaction and participation in upcoming international events to be held in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсудили развитие сотрудничества между столицами

    Latest News

    21:14

    IRU urges Azerbaijan, Türkiye to create border green lanes for freight transport

    Infrastructure
    21:08

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijani FM, American Jewish delegation discuss regional processes

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Armenian PM: Yerevan, Baku very close to making peace irreversible

    Region
    20:46
    Photo

    ADY: Uzbekistan keen to implement joint projects along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    20:26

    US, Armenia sign nuclear cooperation agreement in Yerevan

    Region
    20:12

    NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days, sources say

    Other countries
    19:59

    Baku hosts discussions on role of Middle Corridor in Europe-Asia trade

    Infrastructure
    19:36

    UN coordinator, Turkish envoy discuss support for Azerbaijan within WUF13

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed