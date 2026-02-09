Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation
- 09 February, 2026
- 21:08
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aghalar Atamoghlanov, and Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek held talks on strengthening cooperation between the capitals of both countries, the Azerbaijani Embassy to Kazakhstan wrote on X, Report informs.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration between both capitals and developing cultural and humanitarian ties. They also exchanged views on future cooperation prospects.
The sides additionally discussed opportunities for further interaction and participation in upcoming international events to be held in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
