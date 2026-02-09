Spanish expert: Narratives of some Western media outlets harming peace in South Caucasus

After three decades of conflict, Azerbaijan and Armenia have moved closer to concluding a comprehensive peace treaty. However, despite this progress, Western media outlets are increasingly publishing provocative reports aimed at undermining the peace process, reads an article by Carlos Uriarte Sánchez, a law professor at the International University of La Rioja, for The Diplomat in Spain, Report informs.

According to the author, since the end of the military phase of the conflict in 2020 and the complete elimination of the separatist regime in Karabakh in September 2023, Baku and Yerevan have been steadily moving toward a peace agreement.

"Indirect mediated talks have been replaced by direct dialogue between the parties. Both governments have publicly declared their intention to end the conflict. However, at this very moment, when the peace process remains fragile but achievable, some Western media outlets are spreading a wave of accusations that have neither historical nor legal basis," Sánchez noted.

The professor emphasizes that the core of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was the long-term occupation of Azerbaijani territories, not an abstract territorial dispute.

He recalls that in March 2025, Baku and Yerevan announced the completion of negotiations on the text of a peace treaty, under which Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh.

"With the mediation of the United States, in August 2025, both countries signed a Joint Declaration reaffirming their commitment to normalizing relations and initialed the text of a peace treaty. Following this, practical measures to strengthen mutual trust were agreed upon," the author emphasized, adding that these are not symbolic gestures, but real signs of a logic of peaceful coexistence replacing the logic of confrontation.

At the same time, he notes, against this backdrop, a number of Western media outlets, including Spanish ones, are spreading narratives that are increasingly divorced from actual reality. In particular, publications such as El País accuse Azerbaijan of alleged "ethnic cleansing" and "deliberate destabilization."

Sánchez emphasizes that allegations of "ethnic cleansing" following Azerbaijan's restoration of sovereignty in Karabakh have not been substantiated by international assessments. A UN mission that visited the region after September 2023 found no evidence to support such accusations. Furthermore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in September 2023 that there was no direct threat to the civilian population in Karabakh.

"Armenia is heading toward parliamentary elections, a period that traditionally intensifies internal polarization. Pro-Russian opposition forces have openly rejected the peace process, portraying normalization with Azerbaijan as capitulation and demanding the repeal of the agreements reached. External narratives portraying Azerbaijan as a perpetually hostile party strengthen hardline positions in Armenia and weaken peace-oriented reform forces, thereby indirectly furthering the Kremlin's interests," he noted.

The article also emphasizes that sustainable peace in the South Caucasus is of strategic importance for Europe – both in terms of energy security and in the context of developing transport corridors between Central Asia and the European Union.

"If Western countries truly seek long-term peace in the region, they must rely on verified facts, support mediation efforts, and avoid rhetoric that alienates the parties. After thirty years of hostility, Armenia and Azerbaijan are moving toward peace. This process deserves balanced support. Distorting reality is unacceptable and could have serious consequences for the ultimate peace, stability, and development of the region. The interconnectedness of Central Asia and the South Caucasus is vital for Europe in the context of strategic energy autonomy. Spain must also contribute to this by advocating for European policy," Carlos Uriarte Sánchez added.