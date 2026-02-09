Betsy Berns Korn highlights Azerbaijan's strategic importance

Betsy Berns Korn, Chairperson of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated that Azerbaijan is of strategic importance, Report informs.

She made the remark during the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the reception, Betsy Berns Korn stressed her pleasure at leading a large delegation to Azerbaijan to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation, taking into account the country's strategic importance as well as its strong ties with the United States and Israel.

Betsy Berns Korn conveyed her congratulations on the progress made in Washington last August regarding advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She particularly highlighted the leadership demonstrated by the President of Azerbaijan in this matter and the efforts shown by the US President.