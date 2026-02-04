Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)
Finance
- 04 February, 2026
- 09:19
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
67.86
|
1.81
|
7.01
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
63.80
|
1.86
|
6.38
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,092.80
|
258.30
|
751.70
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,240.99
|
- 166.67
|
1,177.70
|
S&P 500
|
6,917.81
|
- 58.63
|
72.31
|
Nasdaq
|
23,255.19
|
- 336.92
|
13.20
|
Nikkei
|
54,329.71
|
- 195.96
|
3,990.23
|
Dax
|
24,780.79
|
- 16.73
|
290.38
|
FTSE 100
|
10,314.59
|
- 26.97
|
383.21
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,179.50
|
- 1.67
|
30.00
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,069.32
|
52.03
|
100.48
|
Bist 100
|
13,875.32
|
254.37
|
2,613.80
|
RTS
|
1,140.14
|
7.80
|
26.01
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1829
|
0.0015
|
0.0084
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3708
|
0.0015
|
0.0235
|
JPY/USD
|
156.2600
|
0.9000
|
- 0.1900
|
RUB/USD
|
77.0529
|
0.3899
|
- 1.6971
|
TRY/USD
|
43.5069
|
0.0285
|
0.5507
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9375
|
- 0.0012
|
- 0.0515
Latest News
09:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultationsForeign policy
09:19
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)Finance
09:17
Video
Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol PashinyanForeign policy
09:06
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva attends Human Fraternity Majlis event in Abu DhabiForeign policy
08:56
Overall grain production in Azerbaijan up 3% last yearAIC
08:50
Estonian authorities detain commercial vessel with Russian sailorsOther countries
08:43
NATO"s European command starts planning Arctic Sentry operationOther countries
08:34
Musk describes search at X office in France as political attackOther countries
08:25