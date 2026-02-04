Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 09:19
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    67.86

    1.81

    7.01

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    63.80

    1.86

    6.38

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,092.80

    258.30

    751.70

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,240.99

    - 166.67

    1,177.70

    S&P 500

    6,917.81

    - 58.63

    72.31

    Nasdaq

    23,255.19

    - 336.92

    13.20

    Nikkei

    54,329.71

    - 195.96

    3,990.23

    Dax

    24,780.79

    - 16.73

    290.38

    FTSE 100

    10,314.59

    - 26.97

    383.21

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,179.50

    - 1.67

    30.00

    Shanghai Composite

    4,069.32

    52.03

    100.48

    Bist 100

    13,875.32

    254.37

    2,613.80

    RTS

    1,140.14

    7.80

    26.01

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1829

    0.0015

    0.0084

    USD/GBP

    1.3708

    0.0015

    0.0235

    JPY/USD

    156.2600

    0.9000

    - 0.1900

    RUB/USD

    77.0529

    0.3899

    - 1.6971

    TRY/USD

    43.5069

    0.0285

    0.5507

    CNY/USD

    6.9375

    - 0.0012

    - 0.0515
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (04.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.02.2026)

