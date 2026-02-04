Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    • 04 February, 2026
    A meeting in an expanded format between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, according to Report.

    Əbu-Dabidə İlham Əliyev və Nikol Paşinyan arasında geniş tərkibdə görüş keçirilir
    В Абу-Даби проходит встреча в расширенном составе между Ильхамом Алиевым и Николом Пашиняном

