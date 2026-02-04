Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan
Foreign policy
- 04 February, 2026
- 09:17
A meeting in an expanded format between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, according to Report.
Abu Dhabi hosting expanded-format meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan #Report #ReportAz #ReportNewsAz pic.twitter.com/q7FRO3SuXR— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) February 4, 2026
