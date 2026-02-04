Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 09:23
    Azerbaijan, Serbia hold multilateral political consultations

    Baku hosted multilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFAs) of Azerbaijan and Serbia, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani MFA.

    The delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev from the Azerbaijani side, and by State Secretary Nevena Jovanović from the Serbian side.

    During the political consultations, a detailed exchange of views was held on the foreign policy priorities of both countries in the context of changing geopolitical realities, international and regional processes of mutual interest, as well as major challenges.

    The meeting also discussed cooperation within multilateral formats between the two countries, which have strategic partnership relations, in the areas of political, economic, energy security, transport connections, combating climate change and other fields.

    Special attention was given to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with leading regional and global partners, strengthening mutual activities within the framework of global platforms, as well as providing mutual support for initiatives and candidacies within international organizations.

    The parties emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on foreign policy issues of principled importance for both countries within the framework of multilateral formats.

    Azerbaijan Serbia political consultations Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev Nevena Jovanović
