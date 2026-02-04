Overall grain production in Azerbaijan up 3% last year

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Overall grain production in Azerbaijan increased by 3% last year, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said in an interview with AzTV, Report informs.

    He noted that the country's grain yield increased from 31 quintals to 33.4 quintals: "As part of the State Program on Measures to Increase Self-Sufficiency in Food Wheat, we saw a yield increase last year from 40.6 quintals to 56.7 quintals. We achieved this 56.7 quintal increase thanks to modern irrigation. Therefore, water conservation is a priority and critical issue."

    Azerbaijan grain agriculture
