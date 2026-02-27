Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.02.2026)
Finance
- 27 February, 2026
- 09:01
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
70.78
|
- 0.29
|
9.93
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.32
|
- 0.23
|
7.90
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,202.90
|
- 7.20
|
861.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,499.20
|
17.05
|
1,435.91
|
S&P 500
|
6,908.86
|
- 37.27
|
63.36
|
Nasdaq
|
22,878.38
|
- 273.70
|
- 363.61
|
Nikkei
|
58,846.74
|
119.85
|
8,507.26
|
Dax
|
25,289.02
|
113.08
|
798.61
|
FTSE 100
|
10,846.70
|
40.29
|
915.32
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,620.93
|
61.86
|
471.43
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,148.46
|
- 2.61
|
179.62
|
Bist 100
|
13,878.54
|
68.66
|
2,617.02
|
RTS
|
1,137.83
|
- 13.78
|
23.70
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1812
|
- 0.0004
|
0.0067
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3498
|
- 0.0059
|
0.0025
|
JPY/USD
|
155.5900
|
- 0.4300
|
- 0.8600
|
RUB/USD
|
76.7331
|
- 0.2381
|
- 2.0169
|
TRY/USD
|
43.9594
|
0.0862
|
1.0032
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8554
|
0.0193
|
- 0.1336
