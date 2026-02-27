Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 09:01
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    70.78

    - 0.29

    9.93

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.32

    - 0.23

    7.90

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,202.90

    - 7.20

    861.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,499.20

    17.05

    1,435.91

    S&P 500

    6,908.86

    - 37.27

    63.36

    Nasdaq

    22,878.38

    - 273.70

    - 363.61

    Nikkei

    58,846.74

    119.85

    8,507.26

    Dax

    25,289.02

    113.08

    798.61

    FTSE 100

    10,846.70

    40.29

    915.32

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,620.93

    61.86

    471.43

    Shanghai Composite

    4,148.46

    - 2.61

    179.62

    Bist 100

    13,878.54

    68.66

    2,617.02

    RTS

    1,137.83

    - 13.78

    23.70

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1812

    - 0.0004

    0.0067

    USD/GBP

    1.3498

    - 0.0059

    0.0025

    JPY/USD

    155.5900

    - 0.4300

    - 0.8600

    RUB/USD

    76.7331

    - 0.2381

    - 2.0169

    TRY/USD

    43.9594

    0.0862

    1.0032

    CNY/USD

    6.8554

    0.0193

    - 0.1336
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.02.2026)

