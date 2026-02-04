New AI memorandum: Azerbaijan, Israel to cooperate on supercomputer development

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    The memorandum of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, signed yesterday between Azerbaijan and Israel, demonstrates the strengthening of relations between the two countries, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Yesterday was truly exciting, with the signing of a milestone MOU on cooperation in the AI sector. AI is not only Artificial Intelligence; it is also a powerful symbol of the growing and strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Israel," the ambassador wrote.

    "A milestone day yesterday in Jerusalem - Israel and Azerbaijan signed an AI Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, strengthening cooperation on supercomputing, critical civilian applications, talent development and joint research. PM Netanyahu also invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit Israel. We don't just anticipate the future - we co-create it!" the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan wrote on X.

    Yesterday, Azerbaijan and Israel signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of AI. The ceremony was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The document was signed by Erez Askal, Head of Israel's National AI Directorate, and Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

    Səfir: Azərbaycan-İsrail sənədi superkompüterlərin hazırlanmasında əməkdaşlığı gücləndirəcək
    Новый меморандум по ИИ: Азербайджан и Израиль будут сотрудничать в разработке суперкомпьютеров

