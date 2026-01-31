Azerbaijan boosts asphalt production by over 30%

In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 209,000 tons of asphalt, marking a 30.4% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

In December 2025 alone, 38,600 tons of asphalt were produced in the country, which is 24% less than the same month a year earlier.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Azerbaijan produced 141,800 tons of asphalt, showing a 15.4% decline compared to 2023.