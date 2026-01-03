US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela
- 03 January, 2026
- 12:40
The US military is conducting strikes against Venezuela, US officials confirmed to Fox News Saturday morning, Report informs.
As earlier reported, at least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela's capital city of Caracas early Saturday morning.
