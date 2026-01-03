Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:40
    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    The US military is conducting strikes against Venezuela, US officials confirmed to Fox News Saturday morning, Report informs.

    As earlier reported, at least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela's capital city of Caracas early Saturday morning.

    ABŞ Venesuelaya hava zərbələri endirdiyini təsdiq edib
    США подтвердили нанесение авиаударов по Венесуэле

