Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

The president of neighboring Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is claiming on social media that Venezuela is under attack, Report informs via The Guardian.

"Right now they are bombing Caracas … bombing it with missiles," Gustavo Petro wrote on X, calling for an immediate emergency session of the UN Security Council.

He added: "Colombia since yesterday is a member of the United Nations Security Council and must be convened immediately. Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela. The PMU is activated in Cúcuta and the operational plan at the border."