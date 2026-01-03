Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

    The president of neighboring Colombia, Gustavo Petro, is claiming on social media that Venezuela is under attack, Report informs via The Guardian.

    "Right now they are bombing Caracas … bombing it with missiles," Gustavo Petro wrote on X, calling for an immediate emergency session of the UN Security Council.

    He added: "Colombia since yesterday is a member of the United Nations Security Council and must be convened immediately. Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela. The PMU is activated in Cúcuta and the operational plan at the border."

    Kolumbiya Prezidenti Venesueladakı vəziyyətlə bağlı BMT-nin təcili iclasının keçirilməsinə çağırıb
    Президент Колумбии призвал провести срочное заседание ООН из-за ситуации в Венесуэле

