CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela
Other countries
- 03 January, 2026
- 12:11
US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela on January 3, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs wrote on X, Report informs.
"President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro," reads the post.
