    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:11
    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela on January 3, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs wrote on X, Report informs.

    "President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro," reads the post.

    Trump United States strikes Venezuela Caracas Jennifer Jacobs
    Cennifer Ceykobs: Tramp Venesuela daxilindəki hədəflərə zərbələr endirmək barədə əmr verib
    Дженнифер Джейкобс: Трамп отдал приказ о нанесении ударов по целям внутри Венесуэлы

