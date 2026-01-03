Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US Federal Aviation Administration bans commercial flights over Venezuela

    Other
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:57
    US Federal Aviation Administration bans commercial flights over Venezuela

    The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned American commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace due to "ongoing military activity," Report informs via Ynet News.

    According to the information, this notice is valid for approximately 24 hours.

    US Federal Aviation Administration ban commercial flights Venezuela
    ABŞ Venesuela üzərində uçuşlara qadağa qoyub
    Федеральное авиационное управление США запретило полеты над Венесуэлой

    Latest News

    14:21

    Maduro captured by US Army's Delta Force, sources say

    Other
    14:06

    Venezuela's VP Delcy Rodriguez reported safe

    Other countries
    13:58

    Goalkeeper Fraser Forster joins Bournemouth on six-month deal

    Football
    13:46

    Trump says US captures Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife in 'large-scale strike'

    Other
    13:30

    Tesla loses title of world's biggest electric vehicle maker to Chinese rival BYD

    Other countries
    13:15

    Somalia takes over UN Security Council presidency for January 2026

    Other countries
    12:57

    US Federal Aviation Administration bans commercial flights over Venezuela

    Other
    12:40

    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:27

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    All News Feed