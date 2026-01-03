US Federal Aviation Administration bans commercial flights over Venezuela
- 03 January, 2026
- 12:57
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned American commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace due to "ongoing military activity," Report informs via Ynet News.
According to the information, this notice is valid for approximately 24 hours.
